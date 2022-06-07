Rewa builds on momentum

Rewa had a slow start to the Skipper Cup season, but has proven to be one of the most formidable team in the competition.

After taking down defending champions Suva last week, Rewa wants to build on this momentum and ensure they get another win over Northland this weekend.

Rewa Coach Watisoni Ratulevu says it can be achieved, only if they get the basics right.

“There were a lot of errors that the boys made and I think those small area that the boys lack, we will fix it in the next coming week.”

Round 10 of the competition continues this week, Naitasiri battles Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua, Tailevu meets Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Rewa hosts Northland at Burebasaga grounds, and Nadi faces Suva for the Farebrother challenge with the venue yet to be confirmed.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.