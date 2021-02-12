Rewa back on track in Futsal National League

Rewa Futsal is back on track in the Fiji FA Futsal National League-Central Zone after defeating Navua 6-5 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva last night.

After a disappointing loss to Nasinu last week, the Delta Tigers came out a much improved side.

Rewa lead at halftime 2-1 with goals from Tevita Waranivalu and Iosefo Verevou for while the lone goal from Navua came from Alred Tahir Ali.

Article continues after advertisement

They continued their dominance in the second half with a double each to Waranivalu and Verevou with Charlie Benjamin and Anish Khem putting in the extras to secure the much needed win.

In other matches, Lami thumped Northland Tailevu 11-1 while Tailevu Naitasiri edged Nasinu 3-2.