Football

Rewa aims for winning start

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 5, 2022 4:40 am

Starting on a winning note is a boost Rewa football needs as it aims to win the OFC Champions League.

Head coach Marika Rodu says they’re not only representing the district of Rewa but Fiji as a nation and it gives them all the reason to start on a high.

Rodu says they’ll take the underdog tag but they know that teams have been studying them.

Because of our consistency and performance back in Fiji leading up to the path to qualify here, teams have been following us and they’re also prepared for us. So, we just have to anticipate how the teams will respond in relation to our team tactic and see if we can mitigate those problems and come around it to win the game.”

Captain Setareki Hughes says having the right mindset will make a difference come game day.

Hughes says the players are ready and are excited to represent Fiji in the O-League.

Rewa takes on Cook Islands club Nikao Sokattak today at 3pm.

 

 

