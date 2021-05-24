Home

Sports

Return to sports on amber alert conditions for children under 18

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 27, 2022 12:17 pm
[Source: FRU - File Photo]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports confirms that unvaccinated children under 18 are allowed to access sports venues for training purposes only.

They are not to participate in competitions or tournaments.

Minister Parveen Kumar says this decision was made after a thorough consultation with the Ministry of Health.

Article continues after advertisement

The change follows a review of the Safe Re-opening of Sports Framework amber protocol and acknowledges the Ministry of Health for confirming that there is a proportionately lower risk of infection in children.

Kumar says that in the event of infection for children and adolescents, they were more likely to have mild symptoms and less likely to have severe outcomes from COVID-19 when compared with older age groups.

While this approval and endorsement are welcomed, the public is reminded to always ensure that children are safe to participate in training and physical activity with the COVID-19 safety protocols being implemented.

The Fiji National Sports Commission and Ministry of Youth and Sports reiterate that all other protocols for safe sports are still in force.

