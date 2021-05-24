Return to sports in three levels

The resumption of sport and recreation activities will require the implementation of a complex process to ensure the safety of athletes and all stakeholders in the sporting industry.

High level descriptors of three levels of activities and associated hygiene measures are recommended according to the Fiji National Sports Commission’s safe return to sports framework.

Level A means activities can be conducted by a solo athlete or by pairs where at least two meters can always be maintained between participants.

There’ll be no contact between athletes or other personnel, strength and sport-specific training permitted if no equipment required, or have access to own equipment.

Level B will have some relaxation where indoor/outdoor activities can be conducted in small groups but not more than 10 athletes.

Some sharing of sporting equipment permitted such as kicking a football, hitting a tennis ball, use of a skipping rope, weights, mats and non-contact skills training.

Commercial gyms, boot camps, yoga, Pilates, dance classes, cycling ‘spin’ classes are permitted if other measures are met.

Full sporting activities can be conducted once we reach Level C.

Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Bala while launching the return to play framework today says sports will have to be back in a structured way.

According to the Sports Commission, the standards required by National Sporting Organizations already exist and were established after the initial lockdown last year.

Sporting bodies were required to be certified through the Safe Sports Fiji protocols to resume their sporting programs be it socially or at competition level.

NSO’s will be required to revisit these standards and provide assurance to Fiji National Sports Commission, Fiji Sports Council and Ministry of Youth and Sports, that they have reviewed the same and have met all prerequisite after this second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.