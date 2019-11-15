Rettalick hailed as the man who change offensive rugby

All Blacks lock Brodie Rettalick has been credited as the men who changed offensive rugby.

Since his appearance in 2012, Retallick has established himself as one of rugby’s best, notching 77 Tests for the All Blacks including their dominant victory in England during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The world-class lock’s running game and offensive play has helped the All Blacks establish themselves as the team of the decade regardless of their failed performance in this year’s World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Rettalick has taken a break from New Zealand rugby and signed a short-term deal with Japanese Kobe Steelers.

The 28-year-old will return to New Zealand in 2021 having re-commit with New Zealand rugby through to 2023.