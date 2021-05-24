Rest of Skipper Cup season may be cancelled

There’s a possibility the rest of the 2021 Skipper Cup season may be cancelled.

FBC Sports understands a few unions are aware of it.

Even Rewa Rugby Union has confirmed on its Facebook page last night of the cancelation.

An official announcement by the Fiji Rugby Union is expected be made after meeting with sponsors.

The 2021 Skipper season kicked off on April 10th but ended prematurely due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Speaking to FBC Sports earlier, FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor said once the Health Ministry gives the green light for full return to sports, it’ll take a month for teams to prepare.

This means FRU will have to resume its competition by mid-November and given that they’ve just completed two Skipper Cup rounds, it would be impossible to finish the season before the end of the year.

O’Connor also ruled out the possibility of having mid-week games due to player safety and welfare.

Earlier this week, 17 sporting federations were given the green light including rugby to start non-contact training but that means time is not on FRU’s side.