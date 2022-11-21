Renown Chess player to meet with Fiji Chess today

[Source: Chess.com]

World renowned chess grandmaster Nigel Short is all set to tour Fiji in the next few days.

In his capacity of Director for Chess Development and a member of the World Chess Federation Management Board Short is traveling across Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Samoa, Tonga, New Zealand and Fiji to meet chess players and delegates in the Oceania region.

Fiji Chess Federation General Secretary Goru Arvind says this is the first time for a chess player of international recognition to come to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Short has a record as a former World Championship Finalist, three times British Champion, three times Commonwealth Champion, European Union Champion, winner of over 70 international tournaments, and the only player in history to have won tournaments in 6 continents.

The Federation will be hosting a friendly simultaneous display match between 20 chess players at FASANOC Olympic House in Suva today in the presence of Short.

The event will include former Fiji World Chess Olympiad reps like Manoj Kumar, National Champion Taione Sikivou, Prashant Sarup, Prashil Prakash, Tanvi Prasad, Rudr Prasad, Cydel Terubea and Ronald Terubea with other upcoming young chess players and invited guests.