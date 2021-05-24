Home

Full Coverage

Sports

Relevant stakeholders work on return to play protocols

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 4:30 pm
According to the Sports Ministry, spectators, players, and officials will need to be fully vaccinated before entering the games venue.

Every sporting body in the country will have to adhere to the new return to play protocols once the government gives the green light.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Fiji Sports Council and Fiji Sports Commission have been working behind the scene in putting together return-to-play protocols.

According to the Sports Ministry, spectators, players, and officials will need to be fully vaccinated before entering the games venue as it is going to be one of the requirements.

Article continues after advertisement

However, a factor that will still need to be looked at is individuals who are 18 years and below as they have not been vaccinated, the decision will be dependent on the Ministry of Health’s protocols.

At the moment all sporting organizations await approval from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

There is no confirmed date on when sporting competitions will resume.

