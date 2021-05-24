Regroup for Fijian Drua

Its back to the drawing board for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as it braces for the next task- the Brumbies.

Despite the disappointing result, the Fijian Drua showed enough on and off the field and has proved to be a positive inclusion to Super Rugby Pacific.

Head Coach Mick Byrne did admit of the performance of the Drua being riddled with errors.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says in the first half they failed to take their chances on the Waratahs line which was combined with several penalties in their own half.

He adds the Drua got an early lesson in what to expect from Super Rugby and they need to wise up if they wish to cause a few upsets.

“Of course its during the game that we’re very competitive, as stated it was nice we crossed the line a couple of times the boys will be on the review of the game and I know they’re already talking about how quick it was at the start so now we don’t have to talk about that anymore because we’ve now experienced it”

Byrne says on the review of the game, the players have talked about the quick-paces game and areas that needed to be worked on.

He adds the Drua will be competitive with each game as the progress into the season.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Brumbies next Saturday at 3.35pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

You can catch the live action of this match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.