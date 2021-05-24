Home

Basketball

Referees learn more from Basketball seminar

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 14, 2021 6:00 am

Basketball Fiji used the lockdown period to conduct more virtual training for referees and technical staff.

In co-operation with the International Basketball Federation, 17 referees were part of a seminar to polish their skills.

Referee Lanieta Baleiono says the training allowed them to have their questions answered regarding match officiating.

Article continues after advertisement

Baleiono says although the pandemic disrupted the season, it has not stopped them from learning.

“We talked about things we usually face during game situations which is the fouls and many of it has been amended and from time to time we as referees want to be professional as possible during games”

More online workshops are expected through the year with 12 already done.

 

