Referee safety is paramount says Varman

The safety and health of Football referees in Fiji will be paramount for the Fiji Football Association Referees Association.

Referees Director Rakesh Varman has stressed the importance of health and safety on the field of play which sometimes can be overlooked.

Varman says the main challenge faced by local referees is conflicts in decision making.

“We all know that referees are human beings, in Fiji we are working without any VAR but the idea is we are trying to tell the referees to be fit, try not to take risks while they are on to the field of play and when we say don’t take risks they are away from field of play so we want referees to be close to the players and make decisions so there is no confusion”

Varman says there is a limited number of referees in Fiji which is why they need to be educated on certain areas.

“How they are able to adapt when they have game after game and looking at weekly programs training, how they do the training so that they are able to have good game and are able to carry themselves throughout the year sometimes referees don’t train well, they also get injured and they go for treatments”

There are about 30 registered referees in the country.