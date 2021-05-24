Home

Rugby

Reds cruise to victory over Rebels

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 20, 2022 8:05 am

Queensland Reds opened up its Super Rugby Pacific season with a clean 23-5 victory over the Melbourne Rebels in Brisbane last night.

Harry Wilson helped direct the win for the Reds producing a moment of magic in a game riddled with errors, spinning in a tackle and reaching to somehow plant the ball for a decisive second-half try.

He showed clean hands and constantly made ground around the ruck, while a try-saving tackle in the first half stopped the Rebels from drawing level.

Article continues after advertisement

Centre Josh Flook provided the other highlight on the night, a cross-field kick off the outside of his boot in traffic to find impressive fullback Jock Campbell for a try in the final seconds.

The Reds led 13-5 at halftime, Brad Wilkin’s try off a precise driving maul from a Rebels lineout bringing the visitors some joy before the break.

The points came just as Taniela Tupou, who scored the opener, was preparing to return from a yellow card given for deliberate offside while the Rebels peppered the line.

When Tupou dived over in the left corner it marked a 22nd try in 79 games, putting him equal sixth on the list in Super Rugby for the Reds.

