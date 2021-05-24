Home

Football

Rebuilding phase for Tailevu Naitasiri women

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 5:50 am
Tailevu Naitasiri Team. [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri is arguably the youngest team competing in the Digicel Women’s Super League this season.

The majority of senior players have pursued other opportunities leaving the association scrambling for replacements, including of a number of primary school students.

Players as young as class five are in the team competing against those with more than 10 years of experience.

Article continues after advertisement

These players were water-girls during the previous squad’s matches and has since involved themselves in football.

Coach Laisani Mataele says this is all part of rebuilding plan.

“I have to re-develop again starting from grassroot to play for senior team. Most of them are primary and secondary so it will take time for me to re-develop maybe two to three years again.”

Mataele says their main focus right now is getting the basics like ball work right before moving to other skills.

Results do not matter for a side that is yet to record a win as players, coaches and management look at the bigger picture.

 

 

