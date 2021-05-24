Rebels hold off Force

Fijian Flyer Manasa Mataele scored a try for the Force but it was not enough as the side was edged 22-21 by Melbourne Rebels last night.

The Rebels raced out to an early 13-0 lead after a great offload from Matt To’omua put Jordan Uelese over.

The Force took the lead during the early stages of the 20-minute red card period and appeared destined for victory, but clutch penalties to Matt To’omua and Reece Hodge while the Rebels were down a man were enough to lift the visitors to their second win in a row.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: Rugby Pass]