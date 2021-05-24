Home

Real Madrid to launch lawsuits against La Liga boss

| @BBCWorld
August 12, 2021 6:18 am

Real Madrid will launch lawsuits over a deal that will see a private equity company get a 10% share of future La Liga television rights.

The club will begin civil and criminal action against La Liga president Javier Tebas and CVC Capital Partners’ chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro.

La Liga said clubs could vote on the 2.7bn euro (£2.3bn) deal on 12 August.

The Spanish FA (RFEF) are opposed to the proposed investment, suggesting that it “increases inequality”.

However La Liga said Real Madrid were using “coercive and threatening” methods to stop clubs having their say on the deal.

The league says the deal will strengthen its clubs and give them funds to spend on new infrastructure as well as increasing how much they could spend on players’ salaries.

