Rayawa books Grammar's U17 final ticket

Josese Ryawa sent Suva Grammar School to the final of the Vodafone Super Deans Under-17 final with a try eight minutes from full-time.

The Nasese-based school defeated Queen Victoria School 14-9 in the first semi-final.

They led 7-6 at halftime but RKS claimed the lead minutes into the second half for a two-point advantage.

The Lions had the last roar to the delight of its supporters as Rayawa stretched out to score the winning try between the sticks.

Team Coach James Rekisa says this has been a long-term plan as the team is building itself up for the under-18 grade.

“The boys have been preparing well and we are looking at the under 18 next year but first of all we are happy about this win and we wanty to prepare ourselves for the next game.”

Suva Grammar will face either Ratu Kadavulevu or Marist Brothers High School in the final next week.