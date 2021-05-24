Ravuka Sharks disqualified

There’ll be a new Under 21 champion in the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

This follows the disqualification of defending champions Ravuka Sharks despite their 12-0 win over Saunivalu in thr quarterfinal today

FBC Sports has been informed that Ravuka fielded an unregistered player.

Marist Rugby Club has also posted on the tournament’s Facebook page that the Yadua village side from Nadroga has been disqualified.

In other quarterfinals results, 2021 finalists Dominion Brothers thrashed Navatuvula 36-0.

Navakawau went down to Fiji Bitter Labasa Service 21-22 and AJ Pallets Ba River defeated Vuda Kings 19-7