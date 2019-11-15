Home

Ravouvou to join Bayonne

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 21, 2020 7:10 am
Photo Credit: World Rugby

Fijian-born New Zealand 7s winger Joe Ravouvou is set to join Bayonne in the French Top 14 at the end of the 2019/2020 sevens season.

Ravouvou debuted for the All Blacks Sevens in 2017 and turned heads with his try scoring escapades in Dubai and Cape Town.

Ravouvou had a stand out Rugby World Cup Sevens campaign in 2018, finishing the tournament as top try scorer and claiming the Mark of Excellence award for player of the event.

The tall, fast winger has played Mitre 10 Cup for Auckland and Bay of Plenty and is a lethal attacking weapon in both forms of the game.

