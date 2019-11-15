Sports
Ravoravo Rabbitohs name final team for Melanesian Challeng
February 28, 2020 7:26 am
The Ravoravo Rabbitohs team has named their side to take on the Lae Snax Tigers tomorrow in the Melanesian Cup Challenge.
This side will be led by experienced player Savenaca Saukuru with Sevanaia Galala named as vice-captain.
Some players also included in the 18 man team announced last night include former Fiji Bati player Tikiko Noke, Ratu Timoci Namotukula, Waisea Nasekai, Timoci Saukuru, Simon Wise and Ilami Susu.
Coach Sivaniolo Varo says that it was a tough decision to make however they have confident in the players selected.
“the 18 member team that we have named today I think they will do the job on Saturday and we have also wished them all the best and I know they can do the damage this Saturday.”
The Rabbitohs host the Lae Snax Tigers tomorrow at Lautoka’s Churchill Park at 4pm.
You can catch the live coverage of the game on FBC Sports
Full Team:
- Ulaiasi Radrovi
- Simon Wise
- Ilami Susu
- Jone Levi
- Josevata Lalawa
- Sevanaia Galala
- Ratu Timoci Namotukula
- Tikiko Noke
- Apimeleki Lutuinamawi
- Savenaca Saukuru ©
- Maika Serulevu
- Etonia Moitoga
- Waisea Nasekai
- Etonia Saukuru
- Timoci Saukuru
- Peniasi Senikarawa
- Iliesa Salauca
- Kolinio Radrovi