Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sports

Ravoravo Rabbitohs name final team for Melanesian Challeng

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 28, 2020 7:26 am

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs team has named their side to take on the Lae Snax Tigers tomorrow in the Melanesian Cup Challenge.

This side will be led by experienced player Savenaca Saukuru with Sevanaia Galala named as vice-captain.

Some players also included in the 18 man team announced last night include former Fiji Bati player Tikiko Noke, Ratu Timoci Namotukula, Waisea Nasekai, Timoci Saukuru, Simon Wise and Ilami Susu.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Sivaniolo Varo says that it was a tough decision to make however they have confident in the players selected.

 

“the 18 member team that we have named today I think they will do the job on Saturday and we have also wished them all the best and I know they can do the damage this Saturday.”

The Rabbitohs host the Lae Snax Tigers tomorrow at Lautoka’s Churchill Park at 4pm.

You can catch the live coverage of the game on FBC Sports

Full Team:

  1. Ulaiasi Radrovi
  2. Simon Wise
  3. Ilami Susu
  4. Jone Levi
  5. Josevata Lalawa
  6. Sevanaia Galala
  7. Ratu Timoci Namotukula
  8. Tikiko Noke
  9. Apimeleki Lutuinamawi
  10. Savenaca Saukuru ©
  11. Maika Serulevu
  12. Etonia Moitoga
  13. Waisea Nasekai
  14. Etonia Saukuru
  15. Timoci Saukuru
  16. Peniasi Senikarawa
  17. Iliesa Salauca
  18. Kolinio Radrovi

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.