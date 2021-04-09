Home

Ravalawa helps give Dragons its fourth consecutive win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 12, 2021 6:26 am
[Source: NRL.com]

St George Illawarra’s Fijian winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try for the side to help them humble the Paramatta Eels as they won 26-12 in last nights NRL match.

The Dragons handed the Eels their first loss of the season to replace their opponents in top four.

Dynamic fullback Matt Dufty starred with two tries and two first-half assists for Jack Bird and Mikaele Ravalawa but the scoreboard didn’t quite reflect a tough contest where Parramatta struggled to execute.

Article continues after advertisement

St George Illawarra’s goal-line and scramble defence was outstanding as they displayed line-speed and aggression from the get-go, shocking the Eels and mounting an 18-0 half-time lead.

Meanwhile in another NRL match, the Cowboys defeated West Tigers 34-30.

[Source: NRL]

