Ravalawa banned for next four NRL matches

Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Miakele Ravalawa has been banned for four matches of the NRL.

This after unsuccessfully challenging a shoulder charge citation.

Ravalawa was cited with a grade one shoulder charge for his 77th-minute challenge on Elliott Whitehead in his side’s win over the Raiders on Saturday.

With two prior similar charges this year, loading meant Ravalawa was facing three weeks with an early plea but risked a four-week ban to challenge the charge in a judiciary hearing at Rugby League Central on Tuesday night.

NRL counsel Peter MacGrath argued Ravalawa had time to select his method of tackle and use both arms but did not do so and led with his shoulder, then belatedly used his other arm to wrap up Whitehead after the initial contact.

Defence counsel Nick Ghabar argued the challenge did not constitute a shoulder charge. He argued initial contact occurred not from the shoulder joint or upper arm but from Ravalawa’s trapezius muscle.

Ghabar also argued Ravalawa through the process of effecting the tackle used both arms to wrap up Whitehead and bring him to the ground, showing adequate care for the tackled player.

The independent three-man tackle of Tony Puletua, Sean Garlick and Bob Lindner deliberated for less than five minutes in finding Ravalawa guilty of a shoulder charge.

[Source: NRL]