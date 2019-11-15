Ratuniyarawa disappointed with World Rugby Performance

Flying Fijian rep Api Ratunityarawa has expressed his disappointment of Fiji’s performance in the last World Cup.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Ratuniyarawa says though the team didn’t achieve their goal, they were able to take away some learning points.

“It’s been an honour for me to represent my country in the World Cup and its bit disappointed that we really didn’t achieve what we want to achieve during those world cups and there’s lots of learning taken out from it.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji bowed out during the pool rounds after losing to Australia and Uruguay while securing one win against Georgia.

“Some of the good memory is the time we spend together as a team the camaraderie and the brotherhood we obtain during the journey will be one of the memories I will not forget.”

Ratunyarawa says he has plans to also starting his own business when the time comes for him to retire.