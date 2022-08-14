Ratu Finau College opts for underdog tag

[File Photo]

Ratu Finau College is opting for the underdog tag as they head into the Fiji Finals next week.

The Lakeba in Lau-based school arrived in Suva two weeks ago, and will feature seven athletes at the three-day competition.

Team Manager Manasa Yavala says every athlete has had their fair share of struggles, but they managed to overcome them just to compete.

The Namosi man adds they’re here to represent not only their school but the people of Lakeba.

“There are eight villages in Lakeba. We see a lot of potential but the only thing that is lacking is the skills, that is the main challenge that we are facing and also the grounds.”

The Games starts on Thursday until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fans can start purchasing grandstand tickets at the Athletics Fiji head office along McGregor Road for $45 for the three days.

Spectators and supporters can purchase embankment tickets for $12 and ground for $10.

Embankment and ground tickets will be sold at the gates.

You can watch all the action on FBC Sports channel.