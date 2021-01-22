Home

Sports

Ratu Cakobau Park may be closed for months

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 1, 2021 1:24 pm
Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series between Suva and Labasa this weekend at Ratu Cakobau Park will now be played elsewhere.

This is after Ratu Cakobau Park suffered some damage during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Nausori Town Council chief executive Anurashika Bari that Ratu Cakobau Park may be closed for months.

Article continues after advertisement

“It could be months as well, at this point in time I cannot confirm when we can open Ratu Cakobau Park and accept for games hire because it may take around maybe few weeks and months as well.”

When contacted this morning, Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they’ll have a meeting this afternoon before making a decision on their next step or option.

The first leg of the CVC will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 7pm on Friday.

Fiji FA is expected to confirm the second leg venue after its meeting today.

