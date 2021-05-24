Home

Sports

Rashford targeted on social media after England loss

BBC
July 13, 2021 1:14 pm
England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. [Source: BBC]

England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford apologized for his penalty shootout miss but says he will never apologize for who he was.

This was after he was one of three players subjected to racist abuse following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Rashford, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their spot-kicks.

All three were targeted on social media after the game.

 

