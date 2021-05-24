Home

Football

Rashford saves the day for Man United

| @BBCWorld
January 23, 2022 7:00 am

Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal with the last kick of the game as Manchester United defeats West Ham 1-0 to jump into the Premier League’s top four.

It was a frustrating game for both sides but with less than 30 seconds of the three minutes of injury time remaining, United broke and in a move that involved all three substitutes, Edinson Cavani held his run to remain onside as he collected Anthony Martial’s short pass before rolling a cross to the far post, where it was converted by Rashford.

Rashford had the final word as United secured back-to-back wins for the first time under Ralf Rangnick.

Article continues after advertisement

The result takes United into the top four for the first time in three months, with the Hammers dropping down to fifth.

In other matches, Aston Villa defeated Everton 1-0, Wolves edged Brentford 2-1 and New Castle beat Leeds 1-0.

 

 

