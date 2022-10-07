Rashford saves Man United in Europa League

An inspired substitute performance from Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a nervy 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

The side took a shock lead into half time through Karim Ansarifard.

United manager Erik Ten Hag introduced Rashford at the interval and he scored eight minutes later before setting up fellow sub Antony Martial to finish.

Article continues after advertisement

Rashford made it 3-1 late on, before Nikolas Panayiotou pulled one back on an unexpectedly edgy night for United.