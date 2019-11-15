Raniga is Media Personality of the Year: Fiji FA Awards

It was a proud moment for Fijian Broadcasting Corporation online team leader Nitesh Raniga after scooping the Media Personality of the year award at the Fiji Football Association Annual awards last night.

Raniga is one who is always dedicated to his job, updating the media company’s website on the latest on local football and usually present at the football field covering for the media company.

Raniga was nominated by FBC for the award and says it is his passion for the sport that has kept him driven.

“This is all because of my hard work and I think because wherever there is football I am there and that is why I got this award. So this award is like it means a lot to me and my family and especially to FBC, I want to thank FBC for nominating me so this is a dream come true award”

Nitesh was also the Employee of the Year for the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.