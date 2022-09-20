Ranavue boxes for experience

Most boxers in the Lewis Hill Boxing Promotion will get their first big break this Saturday.

As a few amateur bouts are also included in the promotion, young Pacific Games hopeful Mosese Ranavue is aiming for looking forward to the exposure he will get.

Ranavue will be fighting Song Junior who like Ranavue has made multiple appearances in the local amateur boxing competitions.

Ranavue says he is looking forward to the experience.

“It will be a huge experience for me, especially because there’s a SPG coming up next year and this will be a good exposure for my skills and my talent to expose my talent for the people to watch”

Mosese Ranavue will face Song Junior in the Super Lightweight Amateur Bout.

There will be six amateur fights and six professional fights including one women’s bout.

The program will include renowned boxers like Junior Farzan Ali, Joseph Kwadjo and Gabrielli Ravalawa.

The main bout will be between Kwadjo and Apisai Naciqa in the cruiser weight division.

The promotion will be held on the 24th of next month at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the event on FBC Sports.