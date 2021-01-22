Ramzan hopes to make Suva CvC side

Joining the Suva Football side comes with its immense expectations for former Rewa midfielder Mohammed Ramzan Khan.

Khan is training with the Whites and knows he has to perform to the standards of the national league and Fiji FACT champion.

He is hoping to make the capital city’s side for the Champion versus Champion clash against Labasa this week.

Blending and adapting to Suva’s style of play, Khan hopes to contribute to the team’s success this season.

“First I would like to start scoring goals with the new set of boys and plus Suva side so that the officials are happy for including me in the Suva side.”

Khan says at the moment he is focused on gelling well with the team during training before game day.

Suva will play Labasa on Friday at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park at 5pm in the first CvC clash.

The second match will be on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.