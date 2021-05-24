Ram hoping for first national outing

Young shooter Nikhil Sanjay Ram is hoping to make the national team one day.

Coming from a family of shooters, Ram believes shooting is in his blood and he wants to represent Fiji.

Ram says shooting has been part of the family for as long as he can remember.

He adds his great-grandfather used to shoot pigeons during the season and that’s how the guns have been passed down in the family.

Ram says although shooting is a minor sport, there are many good shooters in Fiji so the battle for a spot in the national team is challenging.

“I have taken part in Fiji games that were held back in 2017 and we will be having Fiji games again and hopefully I will aim to qualify for the Pacific Games and bigger tournaments in the future”

Meanwhile, the next task at hand for Fiji Shooting is the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Cairo, Egypt in March next year.