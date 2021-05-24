Rakesa remains hopeful

Fiji’s final hopes at the Tokyo Paralympic Games is now in the hands of Iosefo Rakesa.

Rakesa will compete in the men’s Javelin F41 event on Saturday, after missing out due to a technical timeout in the shot put event on Monday.

The 25-year-old says he will not let Monday’s incident dampen his spirit.

“It was unfortunate that i was not able to compete in Shot Put event. I am not disheartened, but I am focusing on javelin now. The aim is to get a new personal best.”

Coach Freddy Fatiaki believes the Taveuni man has what it takes to deliver.

“Out of the two events his best event is javelin. His spirits are high and what happened on Monday he has gone past that and he is looking forward to competing on Saturday.”

Rakesa will be in action at 7pm on Saturday in the Javelin F41 final.