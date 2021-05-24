Home

Rakesa realigns focus

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 4:29 pm

Fiji para-athlete Iosefo Rakesa is in high spirit despite being denied participation at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The javelin and shot-put para-athlete has turned the incident into motivation to push him further for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Rakesa says Tokyo is now water under the bridge as he realigns his focus.

Article continues after advertisement

“What happened in Tokyo was something I never expected but I’ll take it in a positive manner and use it to motivate me for Paris 2024 which is my next aim.”

Rakesa adds right now, he wants to spend some time with his family before he begins preparation for the various international meets next year including the Commonwealth Games.

Coach Freddy Fatiaki says they have learnt a lot from Tokyo and will not repeat the same mistakes in the upcoming meets.

“We cannot change anything now, we just have to move forward and we hope as an organization we’ll make sure that this won’t happen again in the future.”

Rakesa and Fatiaki are currently serving their 14-day quarantine period in Nadi.

