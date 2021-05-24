Rakesa is Team Fiji’s flag bearer

Taveuni man Iosefo Rakesa will be Team Fiji’s flag bearer at the Paralympic Games opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan next Tuesday.

Rakesa and Inosi Matea are in Japan but before they left the Fijiana farewelled them with a song at the quarantine facility in Nadi on Wednesday night.

Team Fiji Director, Doctor Ronak Lal says any pressure as long as it’s good is an advantage.

He says diamonds are made under pressure as well, so they’ll take that as an inspiration and he thanked the Fijiana for motivating the athletes.

It will be the first time Rakesa and Matea will be competing at Paralympic Games.

Coach Freddy Fatiakia says both athletes will have another week to prepare before competing at the Games.

“The opening ceremony is on the 24th of August, our athletes will compete on the 30th that’s both of them, one will compete in the morning and the other in the evening and Iosefo will be the last one to compete on the 4th of September.”

Fatiaki says they’re blessed to have another extra year to prepare after the Games was postponed to this year due to the pandemic