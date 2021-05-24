Rakesa remains hopeful for next round

Fiji’s Paralympian Iosefo Rakesa has been disqualified in the Shot Put F41 final at the Tokyo Games today.

Due to a technical timeout, Rakesa was bundled out of a medal contingency.

The 25-year-old says he’s disappointed, however, is not letting this dampen his spirit.

He is now focusing on his second event, the Javelin F41 final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Inosi Matea will compete later tonight at 10 in the Javelin F64.