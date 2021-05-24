Rakesa and Matea ready

Team Fiji Paralympic Coach Freddy Fatiaki is anticipating one of the toughest games in history.

Having guided Iliesa Delana to a gold medal win in 2021, Fatiaki is hoping to do the same for Fiji’s representatives, Iosefo Rakesa and Inosi Bulimairewa Matea, who will both be competing in field events.

Fatiaki says he has his work cut out in Tokyo.

“The only challenge we are going to face is the wealth of experience and we will go out there and give them a good of the competition.”

The duo will be using the Fiji 7s team’s performance at the Tokyo Game as motivation to bring glory to Fiji.

The Paralympians are calling for support from all Fijians as they prepare for one of the biggest moments in their lives.

“I would like to say thank you for their support and keep praying for us and hope we come out with some good results to make Fiji proud as a nation.”

Both athletes will compete in the javelin event on Monday.

However, Rakesa will also take part in the shot put event next Saturday.