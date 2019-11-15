Rakariva set to lead Navua attack

Last season’s senior division top goal scorer Taniela Rakariva is expected to lead the line for Navua in their Vodafone Premier League match against Nadi on Sunday.

Rakariva who scored 18 goals for Lami has made the switch to newly promoted Navua in 2020 and is set to make his debut at the Uprising Ground in Pacific Harbor.

Apart from Rakariva, the likes of Vinal Lal and Mathew Charitar are expected to make their debut for Navua.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua Football Association president Rajeev Prasad says they will be banking on home support in the tough encounter.

He says home ground advantage was a strong weapon for the team last season and they will need nothing less against the big guns.

Other players who are likely to feature for Navua include Netani Doli, Brian Charitar, Sharad Kumar, Simione Domoni and Mosese Baleinigaga.

The match starts at 3pm.

In other games this weekend, on Saturday, Labasa host Suva at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

Lautoka will meet Nasinu at 3pm at Churchill Park and Rewa playing Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park. Both games are on Sunday.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.