Raiwasa Taveuni ready for Super Series

The Raiwasa Taveuni Rugby team has used its challenges as a motivation to excel on the field.

The team consists of farmers and unemployed youth who want to make a future for themselves in the sport.

Manager Sema Vularika says despite the challenges and being the only travelling team from afar, the team is ready to put on a show.

“We brought a team that’s all made up of farmers and no one is known by Fiji rugby so we’ll showcase the talent that we can produce good rugby players too”

Vularika says their hardships will not be a deterring factor to their performance.

“We came prepared well knowing that we will be playing against big teams and known players in Fiji rugby I think we’re the only local grassroots that is coming from the island”

The side is pooled with Police Blue, Wadigi Salvo and Fire.

The team arrived in Vitil Levu on Wednesday for the Super 7’s Series that starts at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.