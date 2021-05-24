Raiwasa Taveuni drawn in tough pool

Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg 2 champions Raiwasa Taveuni is pooled with leg 1 winner Wardens in the next Super series round.

The two is pooled aloing with Nawaka and Devo Babas.

In Pool B is powerhouse Police Blue, Dominion Brothers, Stallions and Barbarians.

Army is in Pool C alongside Wadigi Salvo, Uluinakau and Fire.

Tabadamu will is grouped with Ratu Filise, Police White and Eastern Saints.

The third leg of the Super 7s Series will be held from the 10th to 12th of March at Churchil Park in Lautoka.