Rainibogi scoops bronze for Fiji, Takayawa debuts

Fiji weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi bagged a bronze medal for Fiji in the Mens 96kg final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Rainibogi lifted 155kg in the Snatch and 188 kg in the clean and jerk lifting a total of 343 kg.

In first place was Don Opeloge of Samoa who lifted 171 kg in the snatch and 210kg in the clean and jerk. This was a Commonwealth Games record.

In second place is Vikas Thakur of India who lifted 155 kg in the snatch and 191 kg in the clean and jerk to lift a total of 346 kg.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games debutant Shanice Takayawa lost in the 70kg quarter-final in the Judo competition.

England’s Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown won by ippon to Takayawa.

In her repechage match, Takayawa lost to Joy Asonye of Nigeria.

Asonye won by ippon.

In swimming, Hansel McCaig secured first place in the Mens 50 metres freestyle heats with a time of 23.29 seconds.

David Young finished fourth with a time of 23.62 seconds and Epeli Rabua came in last with a time of 24.88 seconds.

Cheyanne Rova secured second place in the womens 50 metres backstroke heats with a time of 32.34 seconds.