Rain ends South Africa and Zimbabwe match

[Source: Facebook]

A frantic Super 12s encounter between South Africa and Zimbabwe in the Men’s T20 World Cup ended abruptly when the match was abandoned because of rain.

Both teams have had to settle for a point each as rain forced the match to be abandoned.

After light rain reduced the game to nine overs a side, Zimbabwe made 79-5, with Wesley Madhevere smashing an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls.

Article continues after advertisement

Quinton de Kock smacked 23 off the first over of the reply, before a short delay a ball later, with South Africa’s target then reduced to 64 off seven overs, but heavier rain returned.

South Africa had reached the total they would have needed off the minimum five overs required to constitute a game in T20 cricket.

But without the game able to be reduced by two more overs, the target was not revised further and they had to settle for a no result, with each side awarded one point.

In another T20 match, Bangladesh won by 9 runs over Netherlands.