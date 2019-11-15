Radradra likely to join Fiji squad for the Autumn Nations Cup

There’s some positive news out of France with Semi Radradra expected to join the Flying Fijians later this week.

According to the latest reports in French media this morning, Radradra is understood to have made a rapid recovery from a serious hamstring injury and is set to take his place in the Fiji squad to take on France in their opening Autumn Nations Cup match next week.

This puts back onto the pitch the potential mid-field clash between fellow Fijians Radradra and Virimi Vakatawa who has become a key figure in France backline.

Radradra and Vakatawa are rated two of the most dangerous centers in world rugby but it appeared the hamstring injury Radradra suffered playing for Bristol in the Challenge Cup final against Toulon on 16 October had ruled this clash out.

Fiji play France at 3am next Sunday.

The Flying Fijians will then meet Italy on the 21st and the last match against Scotland at Murrayfield on the 28th of this month.