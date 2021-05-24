Radradra, Botitu, Tuimaba adjusting well: Baber

Semi Radradra will play a key role in the defence of the Olympic Games gold medal in Japan at the end of the month.

The 29-year-old travelled from London over the weekend to join the Fiji national 7s team in camp at Oita.

The combination of Radradra, Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba in the Men’s national team will make a formidable side.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says the three are in good health and adapting well with the rest of the players.

“Semi, Botitu and Tuimaba are all good and healthy and we are all talking and we have done some one on one’s with them and shared some information with them. You can’t be too much up front, we got to have to get a chance to become part of the group again.”

Fiji is in Pool B along with 2016 silver medalist Great Britainm, Canada and host country Japan.

The Olympic Games will begin on the 23rd of July.