Racing 92 announce 'two premium signings' from Australia

Racing 92 has confirmed it has inked a deal for “premium” Australia utility back Kurtley Beale from the Waratahs on a two-year-deal.

Beale, 31, who has scored 156 points in 92 Tests, will join Paris-based Racing next season along with compatriot Luke Jones, a second-row forward currently at the Rebels having previously played in the Top 14 with Bordeaux-Begles.

Beale will add his free-flowing vision to an already flair-filled backline which includes influential fly-half Finn Russell as well as clinical wingers Simon Zebo and Teddy Thomas.

Jones arrives as a replacement for Fiji’s Leone Nakarawa, who was sacked in December after returning late from the Rugby World Cup.