Race to Zero for Sports

In a bid to halve emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050, the Sports for Climate Action Framework has announced a number of targets.

All new and existing members of SC4A are called upon to adopt new goals under this Framework, which aims to gather sports organisations, teams, athletes, and fans in a concerted effort to set the pace for climate action and raise awareness on the urgency required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

It was also announced at COP 26 in Scotland that Sports for Climate Action signatories who adopt these targets will officially enter Race to Zero.

This is a coalition of leading net zero initiatives, representing 733 cities, 31 regions, 3,067 businesses, 173 of the biggest investors, and 622 Higher Education Institutions.

Signatories including the International Olympic Committee, FIFA, Athletics Kenya, BBC Sport, the Premier League, Formula E and Munster Rugby, have signed up to these new targets.

In addition, signatories commit to submitting plans to outline concrete actions that will be taken to implement 2030 targets as well as report on overall progress with commitments on annual bases.