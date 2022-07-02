QVS favorites in national finals

Queen Victoria School will be heading into the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League national final today as the favorites.

The QVS Knights will be aiming for a clean sweep having all three teams qualify in the Under 15, 17 and 19 grades.

Under-19 Captain Silivenusi Toka says they cannot let their guard down.

“We are focusing on our games and preparations, waking up in the morning, it has been tough for us, trying to maintain that standard, coming towards the the semi-finals.”

In the Under-15 grade, QVS Knights faces Nasinu at 9.30am at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In the Under-17 grade, QVS takes on Marist Storm at 1.15pm while in the Under-19 final QVS Knights meets Ba Provincial Dragons at 3.10pm.