Sports

Quick fix at Ratu Cakobau Park to cost around $150k

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
February 4, 2021 4:22 pm
The Ratu Cakobau Park [Photo: Supplied]

The cost for a temporary fix of Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park is around $150,000.

The venue suffered significant damage during Tropical Cyclone Ana last weekend.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says it will be a quick solution in order to keep the park in operation.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that the fence has fallen down so they have put it back but there are a lot of leakages as well as the timber used for the sitting area is all rotten so a lot of repairs are required.”

Kumar also says they only have seven years of lease remaining for the Park and they need to strategize before making any decisions.


The Ratu Cakobau Park [Photo: Supplied]

