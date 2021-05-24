Qiliho worried about Army

The FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl challenge may be 10 days away but defending champions Police is concerned with how Army is preparing for the much-anticipated clash.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they may have won the title more than Army but the Delainabua side has been quiet which is a danger sign.

Qiliho says they may be the favorites on paper but Army’s preparations so far have been impressive.

‘We’re very worried at the moment the Army team this time around has been very quiet and working hard, I’ve seen them in the middle of the day having team runs and that has us worried’.

The Police Commissioner adds Army is still hurting from last year’s 32-8 loss which is why they have a serious approach to their campaign.

“They say we’re camping in Sigatoka and using the sand hills, I joked to the Commander and told him no we’re up in the sand hills, not training, we’re up there looking for divine intervention, we’re deep in prayers, we see what you’re doing, we see all the training that you’re doing rugby wise and also militarily wise and it has us really worried’.

Army will take on Police next Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.