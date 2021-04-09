Qeruqeru tells of rugby journey

Panapasa Qeruqeru has been part of the Nadroga squad over the last three seasons, but many didn’t know until his super talent was unleashed in the win against Suva last Saturday.

Qeruqeru is now a household name following his valiant performance against Suva in the first round of the Skipper Cup competition.

The 23-year-old says he never dreamt of donning a rugby jersey as he has been playing soccer all his life since primary school before moving to Kamil Muslim College in Ba

“I always play soccer since primary school but I was more interested in rugby. I always admire how former Nadroga ruggers played. I want to thank the Lord for his provision that paved way for me to train alongside some prominent players.”

Many didn’t know that it was the first time for Qeruqeru who is from Emuri in Nadroga to play at Fiji’s biggest sporting venue.

He says there was a lot of pressure from the sideline at the last minute of the game, but the sense of optimism and courage kept me going until I scored the last two tries.

“That was the first time for me to play at the ANZ Stadium. And I always look up to some prominent Suva players. But I’m proud that i never lose focus that made me contribute to Nadro’s win last Saturday.”

Team Manager, Semi Cabenalotu says they were not surprised with Qeruqeru’s performance and expectations are high over the next few games.

“Right now the team is ironing out issues that were noted from last Saturday’s match. Competition is intense right now as we try to select the team to represent Nadroga against Namosi.”

Qeruqeru will surely be a marked man when Nadroga takes on Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua at 3 pm this Saturday.